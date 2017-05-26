Featured

Meet the Winners of the 2017 Photo Contest

Every year we ask you to send us your very best pet photos, and every year we’re blown away by all the wonderful images we receive. Thank you to all who entered for sharing your adorable furry family members with us!

The Cover Winner: Chloe (Eileen Kennedy; Bubble Blower: Cole Ruscitti)

Chloe is a 4-year-old Labrador Retriever who greets everyday with a sense of joy and adventure. Whether she’s retrieving tennis balls or frisbees, stalking neighborhood bunny rabbits, or trying to catch birds or bubbles (she has come close), Chloe approaches it with enthusiasm. She also loves to swim, take long walks, and just lounge in the backyard, soaking up the sun and the breeze. Chloe lives in Chicago with her mom, Eileen Kennedy; however, she’s always up for a road trip to visit family and friends, especially if there is a party involved. Most importanty, Chloe is always eager to cuddle up at day’s end.

Most Photogenic: Melek (Carly Uretz)

Sweetest Senior: Esha (Vikki Crook)

Goofiest: Batman (Lauren Ogle)

Cutest Sleeping: Joey (Kris Otto)

Caught in the Act: Shane (Dianne Johansson)

Most Adorable Babies: Cheech and Chong (Kara Bergland)

Unlikeliest Couple: Cali and her ladybug (Angi Holmes)

Runners Up

They didn’t take home the cover, but we still think they’re pretty great!

Daisy (Nancy Davis)

Tubby (Brett Horowitz)

Fezzik (Kathy Boyer)

Sam (Evan Brown)

Summer (Kara Bergland)

