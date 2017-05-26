Meet the Winners of the 2017 Photo Contest

Every year we ask you to send us your very best pet photos, and every year we’re blown away by all the wonderful images we receive. Thank you to all who entered for sharing your adorable furry family members with us!
Chloe is a 4-year-old Labrador Retriever who greets everyday with a sense of joy and adventure. Whether she’s retrieving tennis balls or frisbees, stalking neighborhood bunny rabbits, or trying to catch birds or bubbles (she has come close), Chloe approaches it with enthusiasm. She also loves to swim, take long walks, and just lounge in the backyard, soaking up the sun and the breeze. Chloe lives in Chicago with her mom, Eileen Kennedy; however, she’s always up for a road trip to visit family and friends, especially if there is a party involved. Most importanty, Chloe is always eager to cuddle up at day’s end.
They didn’t take home the cover, but we still think they’re pretty great!
