Get Local

In the Know – June/July 2017

What’s going on in Chicagoland’s animal community

Illinois Comptroller Susanna Mendoza (who helped spearhead Chicago’s anti-puppy mill bill) has revived the Comptroller’s Critters program started by her late predecessor, Judy Baar Topinka. The program is a direct effort to support shelters by making it easier for people to locate adoption centers in their area. The program also offers dog and cat care resources to better educate citizens about proper animal care. To search for shelters near you, visit IllinoisComptroller.gov/services/critters.

Chicago’s Felines & Canines shelter is expanding—to Alabama! The new 10+ acre, 8,000 square foot facility, called the Felines & Canines Rescue Center (FCRC), went under contract in March in Madison County, Alabama. FCRC will be able to house 80 dogs and more than 50 cats, and will include on-site isolation and surgical suites for animals who need them. A major lack of resources means that outcomes for homeless animals in Northern Alabama are often poor. With FCRC, Felines & Canines will be able to pull animals from facilities with high euthanasia rates and get them cared for and ready for transport to receiving rescues (their Chicago shelter included).

Cities are filled with interesting wildlife, and Lincoln Park Zoo wants to know more about them. The zoo recently expanded their urban wildlife monitoring program to include eight cities total—including Chicago (of course), Los Angeles, Denver, and Austin. The zoo—which calls the program the world’s largest urban wildlife monitoring infrastructure—hopes to collect data that will allow cities to better accommodate their wild animal citizens.

As of May 1, Metra has expanded their pet policy to allow pets to ride on all train lines during non-peak weekday hours (trains arriving in Chicago before 6:31am and after 9:30am, and trains leaving Chicago before 3pm and after 7pm). Metra’s previous policy only allowed pets to ride Saturdays and Sundays. Per the previous rules, pets must still be in a carrier.

One of the things we love about One Tail at a Time is that they put in the effort to train the dogs in their care. Even the toughest cases get the attention they need to rehabilitate and become awesome pets. And now, OTAT is sharing their expertise with everyone else! Starting in June, the shelter will be offering six-week training courses open to the public at their Bucktown adoption center. Classes cost $180, and are perfect for teaching manners and basic behavior. You’ll get a well-behaved dog and you’ll get to support the great work of OTAT—it’s a win/win.

Tagged Comptrollers Critters, Felines & Canines, Lincoln Park Zoo, Metra, One Tail at a Time, Susana Mendoza