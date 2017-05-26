TailsInc.com
Adoptable Pets from Chicagoland Dog Rescue

May 26, 2017 by Tails Magazine in Adoptables, Chicago, June/July 2017, Magazine with 0 Comments

These six adorable dogs are available for adoption through Chicagoland Dog Rescue
ChicagolandDogRescue.org • 847.259.6458

Rosie
Female • English Pointer • 3 years old

rosie

Why should YOU go home with a family right now?
I’ve been searching for my forever family for over a year. I am sweet, loyal, playful, and ready to have a home of my own!

Leia
Female • Beagle • 6 years old

leia

What do you want to be when you grow up?
Is peanut butter taste tester a thing?

Bruiser Woods
Male • Chihuahua • 5 years old

bruiserwoods
If you could nap anywhere, where would it be?
Next to my forever mom/dad.

Tia
Female • Puggle • 5 years old

tia

Who is your best friend?
My foster mom! She’s the best.

Frankie
Female • Lab Mix • 1 year old

frankie

What do you dream of at night?
Finding a family that will love me unconditionally.

Charlee
Female • Border Collie Mix • 2 years old

charlee

If you won the lottery, what would you do?
I would hire someone to throw my tennis ball for me, take me on runs, and pet me constantly.

