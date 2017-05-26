Adoptables

Adoptable Pets from Chicagoland Dog Rescue

These six adorable dogs are available for adoption through Chicagoland Dog Rescue

ChicagolandDogRescue.org

Rosie

Female • English Pointer • 3 years old

Why should YOU go home with a family right now?

I’ve been searching for my forever family for over a year. I am sweet, loyal, playful, and ready to have a home of my own!

Leia

Female • Beagle • 6 years old

What do you want to be when you grow up?

Is peanut butter taste tester a thing?

Bruiser Woods

Male • Chihuahua • 5 years old



If you could nap anywhere, where would it be?

Next to my forever mom/dad.

Tia

Female • Puggle • 5 years old

Who is your best friend?

My foster mom! She’s the best.

Frankie

Female • Lab Mix • 1 year old

What do you dream of at night?

Finding a family that will love me unconditionally.

Charlee

Female • Border Collie Mix • 2 years old

If you won the lottery, what would you do?

I would hire someone to throw my tennis ball for me, take me on runs, and pet me constantly.

Tagged Chicagoland Dog Rescue