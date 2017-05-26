Adoptable Pets from Chicagoland Dog Rescue

Why should YOU go home with a family right now?
I’ve been searching for my forever family for over a year. I am sweet, loyal, playful, and ready to have a home of my own!
What do you want to be when you grow up?
Is peanut butter taste tester a thing?
If you could nap anywhere, where would it be?
Next to my forever mom/dad.
Who is your best friend?
My foster mom! She’s the best.
What do you dream of at night?
Finding a family that will love me unconditionally.
If you won the lottery, what would you do?
I would hire someone to throw my tennis ball for me, take me on runs, and pet me constantly.
Tagged Chicagoland Dog Rescue