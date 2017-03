Featured

What to Know Before Getting a Puppy (Infographic)

With National Puppy Day coming up on March 23rd, now might be the time to get yourself a new BFF! The best way to do that is to visit your local animal shelter. Before you run out and bring a new four legged darling home though, there are a few things that must be taken into consideration. This infographic from My Sweet Puppy breaks down some of the basics you’ll need to know.

