Our Favorite Pet Products for Spring

March 27, 2017

artichoke

Orbee-Tuff Artichoke
PLANET DOG ($15.95)
PlanetDog.com

The team at Planet Dog really know how to make toys that last. Their adorable “look- good-enough-to-eat” produce toys are durable and perfect for stuffing with treats.

flowerbouquet

Flower Bouquet
BARKSHOP ($16)
BarkShop.com

They may look fresh-picked, but this is one bunch of flowers you’ll never have to worry about watering. Give the whole bouquet to your pup or hand out individual flowers to doggie friends.

flybyspinnertoy

Fly By Interactive Cat Toy
PET ZONE ($10)
Amazon.com

What cat doesn’t wish she could spend her days chasing springtime butterflies? This interactive toy spins around continuously, the irresistible fluttering butterfly sure to capture your cat’s attention.

sunshowerjacket

Sun Shower Waterproof Rain Jacket
RUFFWEAR ($50)
Ruffwear.com

Just because it’s raining doesn’t mean your pup doesn’t need to go outside. Keep her warm and comfortable (and reduce clean-up time) with this stylish and cozy raincoat.

goatsmilkshampoobar

Herbal Relief Goat’s Milk Shampoo Bar
K9 GRANOLA FACTORY ($7)
K9GranolaFactory.com

Warmer weather means more trips outdoors, more muddy walks, and definitely more baths. Keep your pet’s skin and fur soft and soothed with this bath bar, featuring goat’s milk, vitamin E, and therapeutic essential oils.

peapodcatniptoys

Peas in a Pod Catnip Toy
PRINCESS DREAMS ($5)
Etsy.com/Shop/PrincessDreamsInc

These locally-made felt pea pods are filled with high-quality, organic catnip. Your kitty will love gnawing on his healthy “greens.”

