Issues

Our Favorite Pet Products for Spring

Orbee-Tuff Artichoke

PLANET DOG ($15.95)

PlanetDog.com

The team at Planet Dog really know how to make toys that last. Their adorable “look- good-enough-to-eat” produce toys are durable and perfect for stuffing with treats.

Flower Bouquet

BARKSHOP ($16)

BarkShop.com

They may look fresh-picked, but this is one bunch of flowers you’ll never have to worry about watering. Give the whole bouquet to your pup or hand out individual flowers to doggie friends.

Fly By Interactive Cat Toy

PET ZONE ($10)

Amazon.com

What cat doesn’t wish she could spend her days chasing springtime butterflies? This interactive toy spins around continuously, the irresistible fluttering butterfly sure to capture your cat’s attention.

Sun Shower Waterproof Rain Jacket

RUFFWEAR ($50)

Ruffwear.com

Just because it’s raining doesn’t mean your pup doesn’t need to go outside. Keep her warm and comfortable (and reduce clean-up time) with this stylish and cozy raincoat.

Herbal Relief Goat’s Milk Shampoo Bar

K9 GRANOLA FACTORY ($7)

K9GranolaFactory.com

Warmer weather means more trips outdoors, more muddy walks, and definitely more baths. Keep your pet’s skin and fur soft and soothed with this bath bar, featuring goat’s milk, vitamin E, and therapeutic essential oils.

Peas in a Pod Catnip Toy

PRINCESS DREAMS ($5)

Etsy.com/Shop/PrincessDreamsInc

These locally-made felt pea pods are filled with high-quality, organic catnip. Your kitty will love gnawing on his healthy “greens.”

Tagged Barkshop, K9 Granola Factory, Pet Zone, Planet Dog, Princess Dreams, Product Guide, Ruffwear, Shampoo, toys, treats