Issues

In the Know – April/May 2017

What’s going on in Chicagoland’s animal community

You’re about to see a whole lot of dog statues around the city, and all for a good cause. The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation is backing an art initiative called K9s for Cops which will bring hundreds of German Shepherd statues for display around Chicago this summer. The statues will be designed and painted by artists, and sold off for charity when the exhibit closes on Labor Day. The money raised will help provide financial assistance to families of slain and wounded officers, go toward maintenance of the Gold Star Families Memorial and Park near Soldier Field, and help the department purchase bullet-proof vests. A portion will also be donated to PAWS Chicago to assist with medical care and free spay and neuter services for animals in need.

Chicago’s puppy mill ban may be in trouble. Representatives from the Pet Store Lobby are attempting to tamper with the city’s anti- puppy mill ordinance with the introduction of a seemingly innocuous bill on microchipping. Hidden in that bill is a loophole for pet store owners who want to continue selling animals bred in cruel mills. Under the proposed new law, pet store operators could sell from breeders and mills after verifying that the facility passed the associated inspection report by the USDA. If the report is unavailable, the pet store is off the hook and can sell the animal. The problem? The USDA doesn’t currently have a search tool for this information, meaning all reports are unavailable. Fortunately, organizations like The Puppy Mill Project and the Humane Society of the United States quickly saw through the bill and are advocating against it. Join the fight and spread the word to encourage local lawmakers to block the proposed bill from becoming law.

Illinois-based company Evanger’s Dog & Cat Food has expanded their recall after potential contamination of some of their product with a euthanasia drug. Evanger’s recall was first announced in February after five dogs fell ill and one died following consumption of the company’s 12oz Hunk of Beef Au Jus. The recall has been expanded to include 12oz cans of Braised Beef Chunks and Against the Grain’s Pulled Beef. The associated bar codes are 20107 and 80001. The recalled products were manufactured between December 2015 and January 2017, with expiration dates of December 2019 through January 2021. If your pet eats Evanger’s, please make sure to dispose of all affected cans.

Dog parents on the North Side who are missing the off-leash dog area at Foster Beach (which closed in October 2015 due to rising water levels) are in luck. 48th ward Alderman Harry Osterman says that he is planning to open a pilot dog park in partnership with the Chicago Park District on the northeast side of Lake Shore Drive at Bryn Mawr Avenue, near the lakefront trail. The temporary park is expected to open by the summer, and will be reevaluated after a year.

Tagged Chicago Anti-Puppy Mill Bill, Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, Companion Animal Protection Ordinance, Dog Park, Evanger's Dog and Cat Food, K9s for Cops, Pet Food Recall