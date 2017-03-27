Enter the Good Reasons Giveaway
We’ve got a lot of reasons to love Good Reasons. The non-profit dog treat company creates human-grade treats that make dogs happy and support individuals with autism and other developmental disabilities. Plus, they’re our test doggy’s very favorite treats (and she tastes a lot of yummy things).
To share the goodness, we’re giving away a Good Reasons gift box with our three favorite flavors: Charlie’s Cheddar Chompers, Hudson’s Pumpkin PB Pieces, and Gracie’s Goodie Two Chews. The winner will also receive a Good Reasons t-shirt.
Contest details: Giveaway ends Sunday, May 22 at 11:59pm CST. Winner will be notified by email, and must respond within one week or a new winner will be chosen. U.S. residents only.
