Adoptable Pets from Orphans of the Storm

March 27, 2017 by Tails Magazine in Adoptables, April/May 2017, Magazine with 0 Comments

These six adorable dogs and cats are available for adoption from Orphans of the Storm Animal Shelter
OrphansOfTheStorm.org • Deerfield and Highland Park • 847.945.0235

Shyanne
Female • Hound mix • 3 years old

shyanne

Where would you love to go on vacation?
Hiking in the mountains of Colorado.

Sebastian
Male • Domestic Longhair • 2 years old

sebastian

Who is your best friend?
Whoever my new mom and dad are!

Snuffles
Female • Heeler mix • 9 years old

snuffles

What is your favorite song?
“Take Me Out to the Ball Game.” I’m a huge Cubs fan!

Sparkle
Female • Domestic Shorthair • 1 year old

If you could nap anywhere, where would it be?
In my new home on a big, soft blanket, watching the birds outside.

Lucy
Female • Boxer mix • 9 years old

lucy

Why should YOU go home with a family right now?
A good woman is hard to find. Look no further! Let’s spend our golden years together.

Lemur
Male • Domestic Shorthair • 1 year old

What do you dream of at night?
Spending the rest of my life with a nice loving family.

