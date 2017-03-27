Adoptable Pets from Orphans of the Storm

Where would you love to go on vacation?
Hiking in the mountains of Colorado.
Who is your best friend?
Whoever my new mom and dad are!
What is your favorite song?
“Take Me Out to the Ball Game.” I’m a huge Cubs fan!
If you could nap anywhere, where would it be?
In my new home on a big, soft blanket, watching the birds outside.
Why should YOU go home with a family right now?
A good woman is hard to find. Look no further! Let’s spend our golden years together.
What do you dream of at night?
Spending the rest of my life with a nice loving family.
