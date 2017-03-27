Adoptables

Adoptable Pets from Orphans of the Storm

These six adorable dogs and cats are available for adoption from Orphans of the Storm Animal Shelter

OrphansOfTheStorm.org

Shyanne

Female • Hound mix • 3 years old

Where would you love to go on vacation?

Hiking in the mountains of Colorado.

Sebastian

Male • Domestic Longhair • 2 years old

Who is your best friend?

Whoever my new mom and dad are!

Snuffles

Female • Heeler mix • 9 years old

What is your favorite song?

“Take Me Out to the Ball Game.” I’m a huge Cubs fan!

Sparkle

Female • Domestic Shorthair • 1 year old

If you could nap anywhere, where would it be?

In my new home on a big, soft blanket, watching the birds outside.

Lucy

Female • Boxer mix • 9 years old

Why should YOU go home with a family right now?

A good woman is hard to find. Look no further! Let’s spend our golden years together.

Lemur

Male • Domestic Shorthair • 1 year old

What do you dream of at night?

Spending the rest of my life with a nice loving family.

