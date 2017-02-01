Our Favorite Products for Pampered Pets
Our pets deserve the best of the best. Spoil them silly with these luxury-inspired items.
PRIME RIB DINNER TREATS
These decadent treats may be made with a few less ingredients than an actual prime rib dinner (that is, just six) but they’re packed full of mouth-watering flavor. TreatSimple, $10
“MOONSTRUCK” LEASH
A pampered pup can’t use just any leash. This rope leash come with stunning holographic and glow in the dark threads so that your furry prince or princess shines wherever they go. NOTYERS, $45
THE DAVID BOWIE CAT BOW TIE
It doesn’t get any fancier than this. Your cat will be prepared for any black tie invites that come along (or just laying in a sun spot, whatever’s on the agenda). Sparkle on, little kitty. Business Catual, $12
DOGGY WARHOL CUSTOM PORTRAIT PET BED
No, that’s not a piece in an art gallery. It’s an eco-friendly, totally stylish pet bed, custom-made with your pet’s picture. Because really, is there anyone more beautiful in the world? Glamour Mutt, $60-$135
BEST FRIENDS PET CHARM
Jewelry for our pets? Yes, please. And while we’re at it, why not a little something for ourselves? This adorable set features a friendship necklace for you with a charm to add to your pet’s collar. The best way to say “you’re the best.” Emily McDowell Studio, $20
BONE DOG BOWL
Everything’s fancier in French, right? The trés chic Bone Appétit bowl features two compartments and shiny gold accents. Made with easy-to-clean ceramic. Henri Bendel, $58
CHEWY VUITTON HANDBAG TOY
You could buy your pup a $1,000 Louis Vuitton handbag to chew up, or you could get them what they really want—a handbag they’re actually allowed to nosh on. Haute Diggity Dog, $13
TEA COOKIES
What’s high tea without the proper pastry? These yogurt-dipped tea cookies come in maple or pumpkin spice flavor, with plenty of whole grain oats and entirely human-grade ingredients. Snicky Snaks, $10
