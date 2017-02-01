Issues

Note from the Founder – February/March 2017

What is “real”? How do we know that something is the “truth”? My 7-year- old son got a microscope as a holiday gift. When looking at the slide marked “brine eggs” with your bare eye, it looks like a brown speck jammed under a piece of glass. Yet when you look through the microscope and see the magnified, intricate patterns and shapes of the tiny brine specimen up close, it becomes instantly clear that there can be two things happening at the same time, and neither one is more “real” or “true” than the other. It all depends on your perspective.

In late January, a video surfaced from the production of A Dog’s Purpose, showing a distressed dog being forced into water against his will. Initial responses called for boycotts of the movie, and people were outraged by the footage they saw. As the days passed and more information began to surface about the edited video that was released just days before the movie’s premier (two years after the incident occurred), animal lovers everywhere had a choice—believe the hype or take a moment to listen and learn about another’s point of view.

The film’s producer, Gavin Polone, a lifelong animal lover and vegan, shared his thoughts in an article that ran in the The Hollywood Reporter. In it he admitted that while thankfully the dog is happy and healthy, there were mistakes made, and the scene was handled in a less than satisfactory way. He believed the trainers and safety team should be held accountable, but worried that the actions of a few could cloud the beauty and importance of the greater message the movie shares about animals and the people who love them.

Accidents, misjudgments, and mistakes happen all the time. It’s who we choose to be when tough situations arise that reveal our true character. Can we let our ego step aside to make room for something else? Can we channel our anger and use that energy for good?

Being upset and outraged is fine for a short while, but then we must take action and keep moving forward. Gather the facts, digest and review, and create a plan to make what isn’t working better. Palone took a horrible situation and looked to see what positive action could come from it. “Wouldn’t it be better to fix the problems that led to this unfortunate and anomalous event and ignore the manipulated media and half-truths disseminated by those with either financial or extremist agendas?” he asked. “If studios stop backing films like A Dog’s Purpose because they fear being attacked by groups like PETA, and kids who are now the age I was when I formed my understanding that animals are deserving of love and protection can’t see those movies, it will absolutely have a negative effect on animal welfare in the future.” I believe he makes an excellent point.

We must keep having important conversations, no matter how difficult they are. Shedding light onto the darkness is how behaviors and beliefs begin to transform. In this issue we reveal the truth about the reality of life for dogs held captive by money-hungry puppy mill owners. Exposure, documentaries, and protests are making a difference, but there is more to be done. And we will not stop until these cruel practices are put to rest.

Whatever you feel passionately about, now is the time to take a stand. It’s time to speak our truth and get involved. No matter how you do it, just keep going.

Here’s to impacting our communities through inspired action—

Janice Brown Gork

jb@tailsinc,com

