In the Know – February/March 2017

What’s going on in Chicagoland’s animal community

Friends of Animal Care and Control (FCACC) has partnered with the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS). As of January 1, FCACC is now running Chicago’s Pets for Life Program, part of a national effort by the HSUS to assist people and their animals in underserved communities. Pets for Life currently focuses on the North Lawndale and Little Village neighborhoods, providing access to spay/neuter services, veterinary care, supplies, and pet care information. HSUS provided FCACC with initial funding and will continue to offer professional guidance as the Pets for Life program grows.

Things just got a whole lot better for the city’s homeless cats. After years of design and building, Tree House Humane Society has finally opened the doors to their brand new, state-of-the- art facility. The new building features nine enrichment-focused cat colony rooms with dedicated areas for kittens and cats with special needs. There’s also a full-service veterinary clinic, and Chicago’s very first cat café. Stop on by to rescue a feline in need (or just to check out and support the new digs) at 7225 N. Western Ave. in Rogers Park.

Image courtesy of SprungPhoto.com

Chicago’s anti-puppy mill bill went into full effect in 2016, requiring all pet stores in the city to stop selling commercially-bred dogs, cats, and rabbits. But that doesn’t mean everybody’s following the rules. Pocket Puppies, a pet store in Lincoln Park that specializes in “pocket-sized” dogs, has been cited with continuing to sell puppy mill sourced animals as late as December. The business faces up to $10,000 in fines, plus the very real possibility of the loss of their business license. It’s an unfortunate state of affairs, but hopefully a lesson to other stores who may be trying to subvert the law. We encourage you to spread the word so people looking for pets can make educated decisions and feel good about where their dollars are going.

Chicago may be out of the running for the Super Bowl, but we’ve still got something to cheer for! Three Chicago-area rescue pups are representing our city (and their adorable, adoptable selves) at this year’s Puppy Bowl. Team Ruff features Foster, a Bernese Mountain mix from One Tail at a Time and Domino, a Schnauzer/Great Dane mix from South Suburban Humane Society. Facing against them on Team Fluff is Slippers, a Pomeranian/ Havanese mix from Help Save Pets. Forget the trophies—we’re just hoping everyone ends the day with a new family!

Just because it’s winter doesn’t mean your pup can’t get her swim on. Enter Doggy Paddle, a new dog-only aquatic center at 1430 W. Willow St. in Bucktown. The recently opened 6,000 square foot facility offers four indoor pools, plus an indoor recreation area where dogs can run around, do their potty business, and bathe before hopping into the pool. Whether your dog loves swimming for the exercise, the stress relief, or the soothing effect on sore joints, there’s nothing like a dip in the pool to put a splash in her day. Purchase by the session, or if your dog is a true water nymph, buy a monthly membership.

