Pet Your Shirt takes your pet’s picture and creates customized goodies for you like t-shirts, tote bags, and pjs. You can even put your face on a custom dog shirt—the possibilities are endless!

Enter the Share the Love Giveaway and you could win a $100 gift card to Pet Your Shirt, plus an extra $100 gift card to share with a friend or loved one of your choice.

Contest details: All entries must be received by Sunday, March 12 at 11:59pm CST. Winner will be notified by email, and must respond within one week or a new winner will be chosen. U.S. residents only.

 

