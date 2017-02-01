TailsInc.com
Home / Adoptables / Adoptable Pets from Harmony House for Cats

Adoptables

Adoptable Pets from Harmony House for Cats

February 1, 2017 by Tails Magazine in Adoptables, February/March 2017, Magazine with 0 Comments

Adoptablesheader

These six adorable cats are available for adoption through Harmony House for Cats in Chicago. 
For more information on any of these kitties, email info@hhforcats.org.

Inchworm
Male • Domestic Shorthair • 2 years old

inchworm

If you won the lottery, what would you do?
Make sure every Harmony House cat and kitten found a new home and then rescue lots more!

Venus
Female • Domestic Longhair • 16 years old • deaf

venus

If you could nap anywhere, where would it be?
In a sunny window looking out at the trees and flowers.

Jimmy Pesto Jr.
Male • Domestic Shorthair • 6 months old

jimmypestojr

What is your favorite board game and why?
Monopoly. I can pretend I own properties and homes until I find my very own home.

Bug
Male • Domestic Shorthair • 3 years old

bug

Who is your best friend?
Any kitten here at the shelter. It is my job to teach them to be good catizens and get adopted into new homes.

Brie
Female • Domestic Shorthair • 4 years old

brie

What movie star would you want to portray you in a movie of your life?
Melissa McCarthy, because she is plus-sized like me.

Scuttle
Male • Domestic Shorthair • 3 years old

scuttle

If you could invite anyone to lunch, who would it be?
Harrison Ford to talk about his Star Wars and Indiana Jones movies. I love a snarky movie hero!

Tagged

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

CAPTCHA Image

*

Supporting Rescue $ Adoption since 2000

Email Newsletter icon, E-mail Newsletter icon, Email List icon, E-mail List icon Sign up for our Email Newsletter


horizontal divider horizonal divider


Explore the Community
Check out local eventsAdd your resourceFind a dog parkPets and the militaryPurchase an adList your event for FREEConnect with FriendsBusinesses Giving BackFind a breed rescue groupPurchase a subscription
© 2014 Tails Pet Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
Skip to toolbar