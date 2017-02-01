Adoptable Pets from Harmony House for Cats

These six adorable cats are available for adoption through Harmony House for Cats in Chicago.
For more information on any of these kitties, email info@hhforcats.org.
If you won the lottery, what would you do?
Make sure every Harmony House cat and kitten found a new home and then rescue lots more!
If you could nap anywhere, where would it be?
In a sunny window looking out at the trees and flowers.
What is your favorite board game and why?
Monopoly. I can pretend I own properties and homes until I find my very own home.
Who is your best friend?
Any kitten here at the shelter. It is my job to teach them to be good catizens and get adopted into new homes.
What movie star would you want to portray you in a movie of your life?
Melissa McCarthy, because she is plus-sized like me.
If you could invite anyone to lunch, who would it be?
Harrison Ford to talk about his Star Wars and Indiana Jones movies. I love a snarky movie hero!
