About the Cover – February/March 2017

Wendy Domanski loves dogs and Chicago and brings the two together through the Canines of Chicago. She specializes in pet and portrait photography, and works extensively with local rescues and animal charities. She enjoys travel, music, and spending time with her husband, Kyle, and their rescue dogs, Bear and Wink.

Speaking of Wink… that’s her, gracing the cover! Wink is a 6-year-old German Shepherd/Pit Bull mix rescued by Wendy and her husband from the Animal Welfare League in Chicago five years ago. Every time Wendy would go to the shelter to volunteer, her husband would say as she was walking out the door “No more dogs,” joking that she would always want to bring every animal home. His tune quickly changed when she sent him this photo of Wink. He too fell in love with her immediately and two weeks later she became a permanent part of the family. Wink’s appearance has changed quite a bit from her days at AWL, but her personality has always been sweet and loving from the beginning.

To see more from Wendy, visit her website or check out The Canines of Chicago on Facebook.

