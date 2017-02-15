Blogs

A Twist in the Tale: The Wonderful Pigs

By Jenny Kalahar

So many people have told me fantastic and funny animal stories through the years, of heroic dogs, loyal cats, misbehaving raccoons, artistic elephants, etc. that I thought I’d hear nothing more that could surprise me. But last week I met a distant relative who told me a very peculiar story that he swears is absolutely true.

Great Grandpa’s Wonderful Pigs

Your great- great- great- great-grandpa

I think his name was Jake

Kept a most unusual farm

Down by a muddy lake.

On his farm he had some pigs

And his wife raised sheep and things

It was she who woke him up one day

To say his pigs had wings.

He ignored her right through breakfast

Thinking she must have had a dream

But when he stepped outside their door

He literally screamed!

For there they were, those flying hogs

Those wingy pigs for real

They swooped and dove and circled him

Laughing in jolly squeals.

Their curly pinky piggy tails

Were used to change direction;

Their flippy floppy piggy ears

Served as rudder projections.

You never saw a giddier bunch

Of pigs in all your life

The farmer ran back to his house

And grabbed his startled wife.

She toppled over when she saw them all

Just fainted at the sight!

So one of the biggest flying pigs

Landed near to make things right.

He nudged her with his snouty nose

And grunted out her name.

When that dear, sweet lady never woke

He knew he was to blame.

Nodding to the farmer once

The big pig bit down hard

Upon the woman’s apron strings

And flew her from the yard.

He flew with her to see the doc

Who fainted, too, you know

But when they both awoke again

They laughed at that pig’s show.

What a thrill to see in action

A porcine giant swooping high

He flew the farmer’s wife on home

A miracle of flight!

They were famous pigs for many years

And rumors still persist

That the offspring of your great-great’s pigs

Still circle through the mist

But you’ll mostly only hear of them

In jokes or aphorisms

But we know the truth about those pigs

For here it has been written.

Jenny Kalahar, her husband Patrick, and their pets live in Indiana where she sells used and rare books and writes novels and poetry. She is the author of a fantasy novel about teens stuck with the worst-ever magical power,This Peculiar Magic. Her two novels about fostering cats are Shelve Under C: A Tale of Used Books and Cats, andThe Find of a Lifetime. Her collection of nostalgic and humorous poetry is One Mile North of Normal and Other Poems. For more, visit her blog.

Tagged Jenny Kalahar, Pigs, poetry