Making Music and Helping Animals with Almond&Olive

What are you most looking forward to with your album debut?

We are very excited to be able to finally share all the music we have been working on all these months. A lot of love and care went into the recording process, and we’re curious as to how everyone will react to what we created.

What do you hope fans take away from the album?

The album is really about our impending journey into the unknown in terms of our music. It’s also about love, longing, heartbreak, survival, and the ever present idea that there is hope. We want people to feel the stories we tell, and hopefully relate to the emotions on some level.

You recently finished touring. What was your favorite part?

We visited five cities, and we really enjoyed meeting so many wonderful people. Wherever we went, we were received with such generosity and hospitality––it was really amazing. Playing our songs to these new people was also something to remember. Just to see how these great people became our fans was really cool.

You dedicated part of your tour to spreading awareness about animal rescue and local shelters. Did you get a good response?

Everywhere we went, the reaction was overwhelmingly positive. This was a bit surprising, but considering how many people love companion animals, it probably shouldn’t have been. Shelter animals have a special place in people’s hearts, and once we mentioned how we were trying to raise awareness for them, the connection with our audience grew every time.

You will be donating a portion of your album sales to the Jackson Galaxy Foundation. What is it about JGF that speaks to you?

We’ve known Jackson for some time, and really believe in his approach and foundation. By donating to JFG specifically, we are able to help them help more facilities at once, as well as develop broader programs to help abandoned animals. JGF will use our funds to directly improve the lives of shelter animals by enhancing adoption programs and rebuilding animal housing. It’s something we are honored to stand behind.

Why is it important to you to use your music to help animals?

We met while working in animal welfare, and giving back with our creativity has always been inherent to us. We want to make a difference in the world around us, be it for animals or social justice causes. Animals play a big role in our lives, and given that they need our care and protection, we are lucky to be in a position to act on their behalf.

What are your dreams for Almond&Olive in the future?

We are going to keep touring and making records, and we hope that we can reach as many people as possible with our music. We hope to continue to increase our presence in the world of music so we can continue to use our platform to give back and raise awareness. In the end, we love what we do and are very excited for the future!

To learn more about Almond&Olive (and to listen to their great music) visit AlmondOliveMusic.com.