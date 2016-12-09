Blogs

The DIY Dog Mom: DIY Holiday Gifts & FREE Printable Gift Tags!

By Alicia Boemi

Here are two sentimental gift ideas for dog lovers this holiday season. Once you’ve finished making these cute DIY gifts, you can download the free printable dog themed holiday gift tags!

DIY Paw Print Ornament

What You Need

Non-toxic paint in desired color, and a paint brush

Clear or blank ornaments (I got mine at Joann’s for $1.99)

Ribbon

Monogram or Letter Stickers (optional)

Instructions

The fun part! Getting your dog’s paw print on the ornament. This takes some patience but is worth it. I find it is best to take it slow and use a paintbrush to brush on the paint and then place the paw on the ornament firmly but and with a steady hand.

Let the paw prints dry for about an hour depending on the paint you purchase. Once completely dry, put the ribbon through the ornament and display or give as a gift!

Optional: Place a monogram sticker on the other side of the ornament. Or, fill in the inside of the ornament with paint. I used gold glitter paint. Swirl the paint around and then drain excess paint. Let it sit upside down to dry for about 24 hours.

Custom Photo Coasters

What You Need

2-4 Plain white tiles from Home Depot ($.99)

2-4 4×4 photos of your dog, or the gift receiver’s dog

Mod Podge Matte

Paintbrush

Rust Oleum Engine Enamel – Clear

Self adhesive felt pads

Instructions

Start by putting a coat of Mod Podge on the tile and place the picture on top to glue the picture in place. Make sure to smooth out the picture with your hand so there are no air bubbles.

Put a coat of Mod Podge over the entire picture and tile and let it dry for 30 minutes.

Once the Mod Podge is dry, you can either add an extra coat on top if you want, or seal the coast with Rust Oleum Engine Enamel. The engine enamel allows the coaster to become waterproof and heat resistant. Spray a coat of Engine Enamel in a very well ventilated area like outside, or a garage. Read the instructions on curing. I let my coasters sit for about 1-2 days and then baked them for an hour in the oven at 250 degrees.

Put the self adhesive felt pads on the back and you’re done!

FREE Printable Gift Tags!

Use these free printable dog themed gift tags to round out your gifts this holiday season! Print on 8×11 standard paper or a thicker matte paper and write your to/from note on the back and use ribbon or twine to attach to gifts. Enjoy!

