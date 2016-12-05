Blogs

A Twist in the Tale: Winter Bird

By Jenny Kalahar

You’ll see it everywhere in December: human animals decorating their nests, their trees, and themselves for the holidays. Other animals love to decorate, too. This sparrow has apparently been peeking into windows for holiday ideas.

Winter Bird

Silent as night

A sparrow grips lilac branches

Unsettles

Settles again, looking everywhere

For the sake of worry

For the sake of hope

Searching skies and the field of crisp, new snow

For something to catch his eye against the white

And when he sees the thing he needs

He breathes in and aims

Before carrying his prize home

Landing again

As silently as night

Atop an evening pine

One as perfect as any forest ever held

He has brought strands of tinsel to twine

Through tough and tender boughs

Adding silver to dark green

To red berry clusters, like ornaments

To icicles, hung by nature

To bits of ribbon tucked into pine cones

And in another short flight out

He finds the final embellishment

An angel doll left in the snow

At a roadside camp once, long ago.

Finished, this bird breathes in and aims high

Soaring higher into the evening heavens to better view

What has taken weeks of work and hunting:

His gift of Christmas to the world

Jenny Kalahar, her husband Patrick, and their pets live in Indiana where she sells used and rare books and writes novels and poetry. She is the author of a fantasy novel about teens stuck with the worst-ever magical power, This Peculiar Magic. Her two novels about fostering cats are Shelve Under C: A Tale of Used Books and Cats, and The Find of a Lifetime. Her collection of nostalgic and humorous poetry is One Mile North of Normal and Other Poems. For more, visit her blog.

More from Jenny:

Waggles Would Have Wanted It

A Hedgehog Prepares for the Holidays

The Tale of the Great Pupkin

Tagged Bird, Christmas, Jenny Kalahar, poetry, winter