A Twist in the Tale: Old Joe and the Orange Cat

By Jenny Kalahar

Pets are the world’s least judgmental comforters, and the most steadfast of friends through good times and bad. They will stand by you if you lose a job or a loved one, and will be ready with a purr or tail wag just when you need it most.

Old Joe and the Orange Cat

Old Joe never liked his wife’s favorite music:

horns blaring like ducks being strangled

odd beats and wild drum solos.

He never liked shopping trips to the mall

where he sat on one of the hard plastic benches

near the blue-water fountain

his short-sleeved arms folded against his thin chest.

And old Joe never liked his wife’s cat

that orange cat who took up too much room on the bed

who licked himself embarrassingly

when the paper boy came to collect

who raised high his long, skinny tail

to twine it like a clinging vine around Joe’s legs

when he was trying to fix a bowl of cereal

or cook coffee on the stove.

Old Joe never liked mowing the lawn

even after they’d bought a riding mower

down at the Sears store.

The hot sun felt hotter than it did when he was a boy

mowing lawns for spending money—

money that he’d spent on books

that his mother never knew a thing about.

Old Joe never liked the endless soap operas and game shows

his wife listened to all day on their TV set on the back porch

where she ironed clothes

wrote long letters to the paper, or to friends

and where she talked to the cat

far more often than she talked to him.

He never got friendly with the neighbor ladies

but that was okay

they merely waved weakly at him

releasing him so that he was free to leave

as Martha stood in the driveway talking women’s talk.

He would step inside their cool house alone

to sit on his worn, brown tweedy chair

with his long legs stretched out.

He would unfold the newspaper slowly

so that the news wouldn’t rush at him too quickly

and then check if Martha’s latest letter to the editor

had been printed

all while he studiously ignored the cat.

Old Joe hates it that Martha left him in her sleep

one too-quiet night.

He hates that she’d left him all alone

with no one to take shopping.

He hates how quiet the cool house feels

without jazz, without that overexcited hum of game show noise

And without the drone of soap opera chatter

from the back porch.

How strange the house smells without spray starch in the air

or the aroma of grilled cheese at lunchtime, and tomato soup.

Old Joe hates that the neighbor ladies

pay him a little more attention now

although they still mostly only wave to him when he returns from grocery shopping

or when he walks to the street for the mail or the Daily Times.

Joe still reads the letters to the editor

but now with a low note of fear in his heart

afraid that they’ll print words from Martha’s ghost

afraid, too, that he’ll get a call from someone

who misses her wry political humor

in letters she isn’t writing anymore.

Old Joe sleeps later than he used to

mows the lawn less often

buys frozen dinners once he’d figured out how to microwave.

He hates changing the sheets on the bed by himself

and hates throwing out half a pot of coffee when it gets stale.

One afternoon when storm clouds

made the cool house even chiller

the orange cat leaped onto Joe’s lap

as he sat on that worn, tweedy chair

determinately taking possession of the newspaper.

The cat rubbed his forehead under Old Joe’s chin

purring against the man’s thin chest.

Joe released his grip on the paper.

He released his grip on a lot of the hollow loneliness

he’d been carrying around day and night in both arms.

With a sigh no louder than the far distant thunder

old Joe decided to hug something comforting to himself at last

and that long, orange, skinny tail

wrapped itself around Joe’s heart right back

***

Jenny Kalahar, her husband Patrick, and their pets live in Indiana where she sells used and rare books and writes novels and poetry. She is the author of a fantasy novel about teens stuck with the worst-ever magical power, This Peculiar Magic. Her two novels about fostering cats are Shelve Under C: A Tale of Used Books and Cats, and The Find of a Lifetime. Her collection of nostalgic and humorous poetry is One Mile North of Normal and Other Poems. For more, visit her blog.

