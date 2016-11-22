Issues

The 17th Annual Holiday Gift Guide

SWAG ALERT: We know you’ll love every product on this list as much as we do. Enter the TAILS Holiday Grab Bag Giveaway chance to win one of the items on this list—32 winners in all!

THE SUPERFUN TIMES VEGAN HOLIDAY COOKBOOK

Little, Brown and Company ($19)







Cookbook author Isa Chandra Moskowitz’s recipes transcend traditional vegan fare (vegan “cheeseburger pizza,” anyone?) and will please even the pickiest of guests. There are recipes for all occasions—from Passover to Cinco de Mayo—so you’ll be covered for animal-free holiday entertaining all year long. // LittleBrown.com

CUSTOM STICKERS

Shop Pawsitive ($5-$7)

We’ve put our pet’s faces on pillows, artwork, t-shirts, and mugs—and now we can put them on everything with these high-quality custom stickers. 15% of all sales go towards rescue organizations. // ShopPawsitive.com

POOP BAG HOLDER

Boots & Arrow ($35)

BONUS: 15% off any Boots & Arrow product through 1/15/17 with code “TAILS15″

We know, we know—what’s so exciting about poop bag holders? Normally we would say not much, but these adorably chic ones are too lovely not to go gaga over. Antique brass hardware meets reclaimed cowboy boot leather detailing for a bag holder that stylish dog parents will covet. // BootsAndArrow.co

TREAT WHEEL

Outward Hound ($13)

The Treat Wheel features eight treat chambers and four treat-hiding cups, requiring your smarty to sniff, seek, and finagle their way to the tasty morsels you hide inside. Great brain exercise for those days when it’s too cold to manage a walk. // OutwardHound.com

CHEVRON BED

Lion + Wolf ($160-$220)

Boring beds be damned—it’s time to ditch the neutrals and upgrade to some serious pops of color. Lion + Wolf’s beds come in two parts: a down-like pillow and a durable, colorful, easy to clean cover. Your pets will be fighting like cats and dogs over this luxurious resting spot. // LionAndWolf.co

PURR & POUNCE CAT TUNNEL

P.L.A.Y. ($60)

Part toy, part super plush place to relax, we’re pretty sure your furry one will never want to leave it alone. Added bonus: That mouse in the middle has a pouch for your cat’s favorite catnip.// PetPlay.com

WOOLY SNUFFLE MAT

PAW5 ($40)

Transform your dog’s mealtime into an opportunity for enrichment. The Wooly makes the most of your pup’s powerful sense of smell, turning any meal into a sniff-and- eat game that utilizes her brain, not just her tummy. // Paw5.us

LION PRIDE BLANKET

Umbala ($35)

This luxurious blanket is ethically crafted in Cape Town, South Africa, with design inspired by the strength of the lion pride. Most importantly for your pet, it’s super warm and soft, and makes an excellent cuddle buddy on a cold day. // UmbalaPets.com

HOMESTYLE PUMPKIN PUP-PIE

The Lazy Dog Cookie Co. ($9)

We can’t imagine what it would be like to smell pumpkin pie without being able to taste it, but we assume it would get a little ruff. Fortunately, this is one fresh pie your dog can actually enjoy. The Pumpkin Pup- Pie is wheat, corn, and soy free, and plenty big enough to share. // LazyDogCookies.com

HEART COLLAR

SHED ($30-$34)

BONUS: 25% off any SHED order through 1/31/17 with code “TAILS”

Effortlessly classy, this high-quality collar is made with just three things: hemp, brass, and water-based ink. Available in three sizes to fit all dogs and cats who want to wear their heart on their sleeves (er, necks). // ShedBrooklyn.com

CATNIP SEAGULL

MiniTigerDesign ($8.50)

These hand-sewn seagulls aren’t just adorable, they’re fuzzy, crunchy, and filled with catnip, too! Your kitty will get a kick out of the filling, composed of over a tablespoon of certified organic catnip and special crinkle material that makes a fun sound while he noshes. Delish! // Etsy.com

MONTHLY BOX SUBSCRIPTION

Truly Pawsome (1 month: $40; 3 months: $34/box; 6 months: $32/box; 1 year: $30/box)

The gift that keeps on giving! This specially selected box of goodies offers your pup wholesome treats, trendy toys, and handy accessories to enjoy every month. 10% of subscription costs donated to shelters and rescues. // TrulyPawsome.com

LET’S CRUISE CARDIGAN

Dog Threads ($36-$42)

The cutest dog on the block deserves the cutest clothes, right? This soft and cozy cardigan will keep your pup warm in the winter and is lightweight enough to keep him classy through the spring, too. A portion of all proceeds go to Minnesota-based rescue Secondhand Hounds. // ShopDogThreads.com

GRACIE’S GOODIE TWO CHEWS TIN

Good Reasons ($12.50)

Good Reasons is a not-for-profit treat company that provides employment for individuals with autism and other disabilities. These cookies, reminiscent of warm winter gingerbread, are our resident taste tester’s all-time favorite treat (and when your mom works for a pet magazine, you try a lot of treats!). // GoodReasons.com

CHALKBOARD BOWL

Waggo ($22)



What dog doesn’t want everyone to know which bowl of food is hers? Make it easy by writing her name (or whatever else you want) right where everyone can see it. Bowl is ceramic for no-nonsense cleaning, and comes with three pieces of chalk to get you started. // Waggo.com

WOOL “PING PONG” CAT BALLS

PurrfectPlay ($14.25)

These light and bouncy balls (six per package) will stand up to all the pouncing, hunting, smacking, and gnawing your cat brings their way. Made from pasture-raised organic wool and eco/low-impact dye. 5% of all proceeds benefit animal rescue organizations. // PurrfectPlay.com

TROPHY TOYS

Mr. Dog ($18-$22)

Every dog is best in show, and they deserve to know it. These toys are made from super durable fabric, so whether there’s fetching, drooling, tugging, lugging, or squeaking going on, they’re made to last. Available in small, medium, and large, for winners of all sizes. // MrDogNewYork.com

CAT-TV BIRD FEEDER

Nature Anywhere ($29)

This innovative bird feeder suctions right on to your window, its translucent design allowing your curious kitty— and you—to enjoy its winged visitors up close and personal. It’s a perfect addition to any cat-friendly space. // Nature-Anywhere.com

CATTASTIC CRAFTS

Zakka Workshop ($17)

DIY expert Mariko Ishikawa brings her A-game to this book of projects for cat lovers. From condos to teaser toys to clothing, Ishikawa’s do-it-yourself ideas are fun and accessible for all cat parents and, luckily, require only basic craft skills. All projects come cat-approved. // ZakkaWorkshop.com

DOG TEA TOWEL BUNDLE

Gingiber ($50)

We’re suckers for pet-inspired kitchen accessories, and we simply adore this tea towel set. Made with 100% cotton and eco-friendly inks, these towels are perfect for cleaning up spills, or just for looking pretty hanging on the oven door. Available in cat prints, too! // Gingiber.com

LYNKS SCRATCHING LOUNGE

Katris ($55)

It’s a scratching pad, it’s a lounger, and it’s your cat’s new favorite place to hang out. It comes with two modular scratchers that can be rearranged in countless combinations, and specially dense pads that produce a tenth of the shreds that normal scratch pads do. Portion of all proceeds donated to anti-declawing campaigns. // KatrisCat.com

CALM PET-ODOR NEUTRALIZING CANDLE

Kin + Kind ($10)

Made by one of our go-to brands for organic grooming products, this candle—delicately scented with rose, cardamom, and black pepper—does the dirty work of eliminating that post-snowstorm walk, wet dog smell (you know which one we’re talking about). // Kin-Kind.com

CELEBRATION CUPCAKE KIT

High Hopes for Pets ($6-$10)

There’s a lot to celebrate here. Like the fact that you only need to add milk (or water) and the kit supplies everything else for yummy pet-friendly cupcakes, or that it’s the perfect excuse for a dog pawty. The icing on the (cup)cake: A portion of all proceeds goes towards helping homeless animals. // HighHopesForPets.com

SURF & TURF 3-PACK

Polkadog Bakery ($40)

For the cats and dogs who can’t decide if land or sea tastes better. This surf and turf set features three flavors, made with one ingredient each—chicken breast, cod skin, and haddock skin. Made fresh in small batches. So simple, and so, so good. // Polkadog.com

CAT TREAT MAZE

Nina Ottosson ($14)

The team at Nina Ottosson is known for their innovative puzzles for dogs, so we knew they’d be great at bringing cats in on the fun— and boy did they come through. This toy requires some careful feline maneuvering to wobble and spin treats free from the hidden maze inside. // Nina-Ottosson.com

SPRONG CONE & DOME

R2P Pet ($11)



Nothing will keep a hyper dog occupied like the bouncy, fuzzy, colorful Sprong. It’s super squishy, with a squeaker that won’t quit after the first few play sessions. The Sprong is filled with soft foam, making it a good choice for older dogs with sensitive teeth. // R2PPet.com

TREAT BOX

UpCountry ($27)

This colorful treat box, hand-painted with non-toxic, lead-free paint, is a great excuse to keep all those treats on the counter instead of hidden away in a cabinet. Your pets will be happy you have quick access to all the goodies! // UpCountryInc.com

POOCH POUCH

Chagrin Valley Soap & Salve Company ($22.50)

This bundle of organic grooming goodies is stocked with a bar of cedarwood and lavender shampoo, soothing paw salve, and fresh fur dry shampoo for days when there’s just not time for a bath. All products are cruelty-free, non-GMO, and made in the USA (of course). // ChagrinValleySoapAndSalve.com

